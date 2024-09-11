Charlie Dempsey Retains NXT Heritage Cup Thanks To Returning NQCC Member

Charlie Dempsey is still the NXT Heritage Cup Champion after a returning Tavion Heights interfered in his match against Je'Von Evans on "WWE NXT." Thanks to his fellow No Quarter Catch Crew member's help, Dempsey retained the Cup in the fifth round of the match. Heights returned to the brand and his stable after competing in Japan in the NOAH N-1 Tournament. In the first round of the match, Dempsey tried to score a pinfall by forcing Evans' shoulders to the match before the round ended, but Evans got "bouncy," and the round ended before either man could score a fall. Dempsey pinned Evans to go up by one fall in round two, and Evans rallied and took the third round.

In round four, Evans kicked Dempsey out of the ring and went for a dive, but was caught with a forearm by Dempsey, who turned the match back around in his favor. Dempsey attempted to get Evans in a body scissors submission, but Evans was saved by the bell. The champion wouldn't break the hold, so Cedric Alexander, who accompanied Evans to the ring, got in to break it up, almost starting a brawl in the middle of the ring.

Round five saw Evans immediately go for a pin, but Dempsey kicked out and countered with a hard blow. Evans countered a Dragon Suplex and took to the sky and hit a forearm to Dempsey, who rolled to the side. Myles Borne put Dempsey's foot on the ropes, preventing the pin. Alexander got back in the ring to run off the NQCC. With Dempsey outside, Evans flew over the top to take him down, but Heights interfered and took down Evans. Dempsey pinned Evans back in the ring to retain.

