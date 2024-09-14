Former WWE Star MVP Looks Back On Inferno Match With Kane

Back at Armageddon 2006, Kane and MVP faced off in an Inferno Match after several clashes beforehand, where "The Devil's Favorite Demon" walked away with the victory. MVP recently sat down with "K&S WrestleFest" for a virtual signing, where he recalled what went through his mind during the fiery match.

"Yeah, working with Kane in the inferno match was terrifying. They set me on fire, man," MVP recalled. The veteran again emphasized that he was actually set on fire during the match, but quickly recalled that he had some protective gear underneath his outfit. "I had, like, a flannel suit that was dumped in this like freezing cold gel, and on top of that I had a dry one, and then the seamstress had to sew the top and bottom together, and then I had the real outfit on top."

MVP even joked that the outfit ended up being so cold that his prostate retracted, but that this elaborate getup helped significantly when it came to the moment he'd be set on fire in the match. "One of the crazy things about it was, you know, every time the flames go up around the ring there's gas that proceeds the flames," he recalled. MVP noted that he sold a move during the match, and actually inhaled the gas and couldn't breathe for a few seconds, which he admits made him afraid as well.

