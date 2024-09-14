AEW's Daniel Garcia Looks Back On Origin Of His Role In Jericho Appreciation Society

Daniel Garcia has emerged as one of AEW's breakout performers, showcasing his exceptional in-ring skills and captivating character work. Despite the Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS) receiving its fair share of criticism, Garcia's association with Chris Jericho has undoubtedly propelled his career to new heights.

In a recent appearance on Denise Salcedo's YouTube channel, Garcia shed light on the unexpected origins of his involvement with the JAS.

"It's crazy because you know, me and Jericho didn't know each other. When we were put in that group, like he came up to me one day, and he told me like, hey I think we're going to start this group, the Jericho Appreciation Society. And I think you're going to be in it," Garcia recalled. "We didn't know each other. He didn't know anything about me. I didn't know him personally. So it was confusing. And obviously it's like a big pressure situation you're getting put in a stable ... with one of the top wrestlers of all time."

Garcia underscores the unexpected nature of their partnership and the pressure he felt working alongside a wrestling legend. However, the collaboration has proven fruitful, with Garcia crediting Jericho for valuable lessons learned during their time together.

"Jericho has taught me a lot. I think the main thing he taught me is to not be scared of trying new things, because ... Jericho does not care. He'll try a billion things. If one of them sticks, great. If the rest of the 900,099 [sic] doesn't work, like it's fine," Garcia said. "Don't be afraid to try new things. If it doesn't work, there's always next week you can try something new."

While Garcia's time with the JAS was instrumental in his growth, he recently faced a setback at AEW's All Out event, where he suffered a loss to MJF.

