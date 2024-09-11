Bully Ray Lays Out Creative Direction He'd Like To See From WWE Star Natalya

Natalya, a cornerstone of WWE's women's division and the longest-tenured female wrestler on the active roster, recently made her return to "WWE Raw." Over the years, she's cemented herself as a reliable performer, but some feel her character could use a fresh direction. One such voice is WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, who recently shared his thoughts on what he believes Natalya's next steps should be creatively. On "Busted Open Radio," Bully didn't hold back on expressing how WWE's creative team has underutilized Natalya's potential.

"I have been very vocal and opinionated on creative's lack of use of full potential of Natty Neidhart. Personally, I think they should have turned her heel and made her the absolute biggest b**** of the women's locker room. And I think it would've been a nice change of pace for her," Bully said, emphasizing his desire to see the veteran take on a more ruthless, antagonistic role within the company. Bully went on to elaborate on his vision for Natalya if he were in charge of her creative direction.

"If I had the pencil and I had Natty Neidhart at my disposal, I would have her manipulating all of the younger women in the locker room. I would have her playing mind games," Bully said. "She'd be the female Emperor Palpatine of the entire women's locker room, just screwing with everybody. ... [I'd have] a storyline with a veteran who can be taking out all of her frustrations on younger talent." Bully continues to share his insights on the wrestling world as a frequent co-host of "Busted Open Radio," where he regularly discusses the industry's hottest topics.

