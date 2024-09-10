Natalya Returns To WWE Raw, Picks Up Victory In Her Hometown Of Calgary

Natalya made her return to "WWE Raw" on the same night her uncle Bret did, wrestling (and winning) her first match since June as her hometown Calgary crowd went wild. "The Queen of Harts" surprised the Pure Fusion Collective when she was the mystery partner for Zelina Vega and Lyra Valkyria, a development that had been reported by Pro Wrestling Insider earlier in the day.

Last week, Shayna Baszler defeated Vega in singles action, after which Zoey Stark and Sonya Deville attacked Vega until Valkyria ran down for the assist. The post-match angle was used to set up this week's six-woman tag match, which ended with Stark in the Sharpshooter; her partners attempted to make the save when they found themselves in Sharpshooters of their own, and Stark ultimately tapped to Natalya. Backstage, Natalya was seen with Hart, who congratulated her on her return and win.

Prior to Monday night, Natalya's most recent "Raw" match took place on June 3k when wrestled in a loss to Kiana James in James' "Raw" debut. Natalya would wrestle Izzi Dame on "WWE NXT" the next day, her last match before Monday's return. Ironically, earlier on Monday, it was reported that James has been removed from WWE's active internal roster; she had also only wrestled once since the June 3 "Raw."

Natalya reportedly re-signed a new multi-year deal with WWE in July. She's one of the longest-tenured stars in the company, having been signed in 2007 and debuting in 2008.