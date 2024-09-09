Backstage Report On Mystery Tag Partner For Tonight's WWE Raw

There's plenty happening on tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" from Calgary, Alberta, Canada, but perhaps the most intriguing happening is a six women tag team match. There, the Pure Fusion Collective of Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville, and Zoey Stark will take on rivals Lyra Valkyria, Zelina Vega, and a mystery partner.

If reports are to be believed, the mystery partner is someone who should get the Calgary crowd very excited. According to PWInsider Elite, Valkyria and Vega's partner will be none other than Calgary native Natalya, who has been spotted in her hometown ahead of tonight's show.

The appearance will be Natalya's first for WWE in over three months, following consecutive losses to Kiana James, herself MIA from WWE programming, and Izzy Dame on "Raw" and "NXT" respectively. The losses came at a time when Natalya's WWE future was called into question following reports that her contract with the promotion was set to expire. A month later, it was revealed that Natalya and WWE subsequently agreed to a new contract, though the length and terms of the deal remain unknown.

Natalya's reported inclusion to tonight's show in Calgary will make "Raw" somewhat of a family affair, as the show is also scheduled to feature her uncle, the legendary Bret Hart. Hart's appearance will be the first time the "Hitman" has been seen on camera at a WWE event since 2022, when he was seated at ringside for WWE's Clash at the Castle PLE in Cardiff, Wales. It's expected to be an emotional moment, as its could be Hart's final wrestling related appearance in Calgary's Saddledome, which is expected to be torn down in the coming years.