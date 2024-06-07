Backstage Update On Natalya's WWE Contract Status

The contract news keeps on coming in the world of wrestling, as WWE star Natalya is one of the performers whose contract will expire this summer. Natalya has been with WWE for over 17 years at time of writing, but a recent report has claimed that she is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal. Now there has been an update.

According to Fightful Select, Natalya and WWE are yet to come to terms on a new deal as of Thursday (June 6), but the two sides have been in talks regarding a fresh contract. The 42-year old has primarily featured on "WWE NXT" and at live events in 2024, but she looks to be heading in a new direction since being drafted to "WWE Raw" as part of the 2024 draft. Natalya has been with the company since 2007, and has even set Guinness World Records for her work in WWE, while her husband TJ "Tyson Kidd" Wilson still works as a producer for the company.

Given her tenure in the business, her level of experience, and the family legacy that comes with her, Natalya would attract interest from other companies if she was to hit the free agency pool. The biggest company to express interest would be, of course, AEW, which has been a rumor that has popped up more than once recently, given what AEW will be doing in the coming weeks. AEW are set to host the third annual Owen Hart Foundation Tournament which, depending on when it starts, could be a plausible place for Natalya to start working, as she won't have a non-compete clause attached to her name. However, there is no word yet from the AEW side of things regarding whether or not they are figuring her into those plans.

