Backstage Update On WWE Star Natalya's Contract

Given that she signed her initial developmental deal with WWE all the way back in 2007, it's hard to imagine the WWE women's division without Natalya. However, that might become a reality in the near future given her current contract status.

According to Dave Meltzer in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Natalya's current deal with WWE is set to expire soon, and has yet to sign a new contract despite having already been offered one by the company. It was reported as early as April that the former WWE Smackdown Women's Champion is nearing the end of her contract, with former Executive Vice President of talent Dan Ventrelle being cited as a potential reason as to why Natalya, as well as many other WWE stars, have been allowed to reach the very end of their deals without any sign of new negotiations.

Despite holding a number of Guinness Book of World Records for her work in the company, Natalya has played a bit part role on WWE TV so far in 2024, with the majority of her matches taking place at WWE live events, in dark matches, and on "WWE Main Event." However, she has been featured in the Queen of the Ring tournament, the women's Royal Rumble match, and some high profile matches on "WWE NXT," where she challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship as on April 9.

Life has been busy for Natalya outside the ring too, as she's been putting in work to get a movie about her family's life up and running.