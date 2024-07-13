Big Update On Natalya's WWE Contract Status

The contract status of many WWE stars has been a big talking point over summer 2024. Multiple members of the WWE roster have had details of their contracts made public, with many of them only having weeks, and in some cases days, left on them. One person who has been a hot topic in the contract world is Natalya, who has been in negotiations with WWE since May, after it was reported that her contract with the company would be expiring. While many people assumed that Natalya would stick around due to how long she has been with WWE, others speculated she might spread her wings and try something new for that same reason.

Now there has been an update, and it's a big one, as PWInsider Elite have been able to confirm that Natalya is locked into a new deal with WWE. Details of her new deal such as length and how much money she is making are unclear at time of writing, but it seems likely Natalya will continue her run as WWE's longest-tenured female performer for years to come.

With Natalya sticking around in WWE, she joins the likes of Chad Gable, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre who have all put pen to paper on new deals over the past few months, rather than joining the likes of Ricochet and Becky Lynch who have allowed their deals to expire and explore free agency. Natalya hasn't wrestled in WWE since appearing on the June 4 "WWE NXT" against Izzi Dame, but now that she is set to stay with the company, perhaps the 22-year veteran of the business could have one more big push in store before her career begins to wind down.

