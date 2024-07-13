Backstage Details On Natalya Signing New Deal With WWE

Following the likes of Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, and Seth Rollins, former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya finds herself as WWE's latest re-signee, with reports stating that she recently locked in a new deal with the company. Fightful Select has since provided more details on Natalya's latest contract, including when she officially put pen to paper.

According to the outlet, "The Queen Of Harts" inked her extension with WWE in late June shortly before her previous deal expired. Contract-related discussions between the two parties are said to have begun in May, with Natalya citing preference in maintaining the ability to continue working on various outside projects, which may include a possible Hart Family film. Regarding the length of Natalya's deal, it is one that will reportedly carry her forth in WWE for multiple years.

Previous reports suggested that Natalya was keeping her options open in regards to her future in the professional wrestling business. As such, Fightful claims that the possibility of WWE losing Natalya was a real one, as she gathered interest from companies outside of WWE. Natalya's husband, TJ Wilson (fka Tyson Kidd) also garnered interest beyond the WWE realm, specifically in bringing him aboard as a backstage producer. In the end, WWE and Natalya were able to reach an agreement before the latter could enter the free agency market, and potentially head elsewhere.

Natalya joined the WWE system in 2007, where she was subsequently assigned to the company's various developmental territories. In 2008, Natalya made her main roster debut, and has remained there ever since, apart from her brief runs in "WWE NXT."