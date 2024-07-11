Finn Balor Opens Up About New Deal With WWE

Shortly after WWE WrestleMania 40, Finn Balor indicated that he was staying with WWE under a new contract. At the time of his initial announcement, the specific details of Balor's deal were unknown. That, however, changed earlier this week as Balor revealed his new extension to be five years in length.

"We sat down and had a couple of conversations and the feelings were mutual. I wanted to stay; they wanted me to stay," Balor told "What's The Story." "We hashed it out and I couldn't be happier."

Before inking his latest deal with WWE, Balor admittedly experienced a brief concern that his WWE career would soon be over. Luckily, both sides were able to reach an agreement that will now keep him in the company at least through 2029.

"I wrestled for six years in England and I always thought, 'Whatever I do outside of England, England is always going to be the biggest chapter of my career.' Then I went to Japan for eight years. [I thought] 'You lasted eight years in Japan. That's definitely going to be the main chunk of my career.' Then, I was going to WWE just to give it a lash and see what happens. I thought I'd maybe last two or three years and go back to Ireland or Japan and figure it out from there. Now, here I am, ten years in with another five years to go. Fingers crossed they don't fire me."

Balor, soon to be 43 years old, first joined WWE as a part of its "NXT" brand in 2014. The following year, Balor captured the NXT Championship, and in 2016, he ascended to the company's main roster. In the present day, Balor serves as a member of The Judgment Day stable, and one-half of the WWE World Tag Team Champions alongside JD McDonagh.

