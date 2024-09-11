Why Bully Ray Says Hell In A Cell Isn't Right Match For WWE's CM Punk & Drew McIntyre

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will be trapped inside WWE's infamous Hell in a Cell structure on October 5. The match will be the third in a series of increasingly violent confrontations between the two former WWE Champions. On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said that the stipulation might be a mistake.

"It's so personal. I don't feel like Hell In A Cell is the right way to blow off this personal blood feud," Bully said. "I'm not saying that Hell In A Cell is a bad gimmick match." Bully feels that fans expect too much from Hell In A Cell, calling it "not an easy match to have," as it comes with much pomp and circumstance, with the Cell acting as a third character with its own entrance. Bully likened the match to WarGames, where the opening stretch of the match was often tasked to the most gifted workers, who could kill time entertainingly.

"The story is there, but what are they gonna do? How many times can you ram him into the Cell?" Bully asked. "I would've preferred for this story, with how personal it is ... to have been an 'I Quit' Match." The former TNA World Champion doesn't want to see any creative weapons like cinderblocks or syringes, hoping that Punk and McIntyre keep the match as personal as possible. Both he and his co-host Dave LaGreca agreed that WWE fans are expecting some kind of blood. "I don't think this match is a layup for these guys," Bully hedged, once again pitching the "I Quit" stipulation, but understanding the significance of October being the 27th anniversary of the Hell in a Cell's debut. "I get the bigger picture ... 'I Quit?' Better match for these two."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.