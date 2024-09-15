AEW's Lance Archer Looks Back On Working With Former WWE Star Ahmed Johnson

Ahmed Johnson was heavily featured in the '90s, and the former WWE Intercontinental Champion is often brought up in discussions surrounding the wrestling scene at that time even today. Unfortunately for Johnson, he garnered a bad reputation as being hard to work with, which the veteran has even discussed in the past.

AEW star Lance Archer recently looked back at the early stages of his career in PCW, where he was known as "Shadow," and recalled his clash with Johnson back in 2002.

"I was probably one of the biggest guys on the roster, just a young kid at the time, and he wanted to work with me," Archer recalled during an episode of "The Hawk's Nest."

He further claimed that Johnson specifically chose him and put him over. Due to Johnson's aforementioned reputation, Archer was naturally asked about it by his co-host, and the AEW star shared a different perspective on the veteran.

"Unfortunately, you know, he's known to not be the most easy to work with. But at that time, he came in and wanted to work with me, it was great, it was awesome," he claimed.

Outside of WWE, Johnson had a brief stint in WCW where he teamed up with Stevie Ray in a revival of the Harlem Heat tag team. Interestingly, the veteran compared the WCW locker room to the WWE one during his stint, and claimed that those in WCW were tougher than the guys he faced in WWE, who he described as "full of s**t."

