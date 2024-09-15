WWE Hall Of Famer Tully Blanchard Offers Update On Daughter Tessa

Tessa Blanchard might be one of the most controversial names in recent pro wrestling history, and the former TNA World Champion has unfortunately burned many bridges in the industry. However, according to her father, WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard, his daughter has begun a brand new endeavor.

Advertisement

He described his daughter as "extremely talented" and revealed that she's now become a full-time student at the University of Texas San Antonio.

"Every semester she has made the Dean's List. And, my son also — when he went to UTSA in the ROTC program — he made the Dean's List every time," the veteran said during an episode of "TullyVision."

Blanchard, however, noted that while Tessa is now a full-time student, she's still wrestling full-time for CMLL.

"She is balancing and handling both sides of that, and I told her, I said, 'The most important thing is make sure you steal the show every night, or at least try to,'" he said.

Blanchard added that stealing the show would help elevate everyone else around her and would be good for her in the long run. "I'm proud of what she's doing and proud of her – as I am all my children. And proud that my son is soon to be a captain in the army," Blanchard added.

Advertisement

While she is currently wrestling for CMLL, reports earlier this year indicated that Tessa had talks with TNA on potentially returning to the promotion.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "TullyVision" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.