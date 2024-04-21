Report: TNA Has Held Internal Discussions Regarding Bringing Back Controversial Star Tessa Blanchard

TNA may be looking at bringing Tessa Blanchard back to the promotion. Blanchard made history when she became the first woman to hold the company's world title in 2020, but her reign met an unnatural ending when she was released in June of that year following accusations of bullying.

Ahead of last night's Rebellion event, PWInsider Elite reported that there have been at least preliminary talks within the company about bringing her back, leading some to believe she may have been the "lights out" surprise teased. That would transpire to be "Broken" Matt Hardy, emerging to take out TNA World Champion Moose at the close of the show. The report notes that there is nothing to say that TNA has reached out to Blanchard directly as of yet.

As well as winning the title in January 2020, Tessa Blanchard was accused of bullying by several female wrestlers – including current WWE star Chelsea Green – and had also been accused of spitting in the face of La Rosa Negra as well as calling her a racial slur while in Japan in 2017. Blanchard herself denied using a racial slur but both her and Rosa Negra took to social media in April last year to confirm they had made amends. Even still, Blanchard has not been seen within a major US promotion since her TNA departure despite having been tipped for great things. She has continued to be active on the independent circuit, specifically in Mexico with CMLL and AAA, the former of which she has worked with throughout this year.

