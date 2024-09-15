Konnan Compares Ricochet's Time In Lucha Underground Vs. WWE Run

While many AEW fans will have followed Ricochet throughout his career, whether that be in Dragon Gate, NJPW, or WWE, the first real exposure Ricochet got on a mainstream level to an American audience came as part of the Lucha Underground roster. Wrestling as Prince Puma, Ricochet was positioned as the ace of the promotion that still has a cult following to this day, and his performances against the likes of Johnny Mundo (now Johnny TV), The Lucha Brothers, and Rey Mysterio played a part in WWE signing him in 2018.

The man who recruited Ricochet to Lucha Underground was Konnan, thanks to the company's affiliation with AAA in Mexico, and during a recent edition of the "Keepin' It 100" podcast, he opened up about how special Ricochet was both in and out of the ring.

"I said it back then and I'll say it now, after Rey Mysterio, there was nobody to me that was as good as Ricochet was," Konnan said. "Afterwards we used to have these parties in L.A. at the hotel, and bro, all the girls, all of them wanted to be with him. He was super cool, he dressed good, he danced good, like I told you, reminded me a lot of Chris Brown. He had that type of swag."

Despite the talent he thought Ricochet had, Konnan feels that Ricochet didn't show what he was capable of during his run in WWE as he thinks he wasn't allowed to go out and do exactly what he wanted. "[WWE] are very hands-on, and I never saw the Ricochet I saw on Lucha Underground. I never saw the Ricochet that I saw in Tijuana."

