Bryan Danielson Addresses Not Getting To Wrestle CM Punk In AEW

In CM Punk's brief run with AEW, he had the opportunity to work with stars such as Jon Moxley, MJF and "Hangman" Adam Page; one wrestler he never had the chance to step in the ring with was the current AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson. Despite locking up in WWE on numerous occasions, a one on one match between Danielson and Punk never seemed to come to fruition when both men were "All Elite."

Advertisement

Speaking with "Inside The Ropes," "The American Dragon" was asked about not having the opportunity to work with Punk before his exit from AEW last summer, explaining that he wasn't necessarily upset that it didn't happen.

"Sad isn't the right word, like it was something that I thought was going to happen that didn't happen right and so it would have been really cool and really fun for me."

Danielson and Punk have a long list of history working together, as they wrestled in singles action eight times during their time with WWE while also competing against one another twice in Ring Of Honor and Full Impact Pro. Danielson also teamed with Punk on several occasions throughout 2013, where both men would enter battle with the Wyatt Family and The Shield during the year. Danielson and Punk's most recent match together was at WWE's Tribute To The Troops show in 2013 where they were successful defeating Erick Rowan and Luke Harper by DQ.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Inside The Ropes" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.