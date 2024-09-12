Matt Riddle Explains Why Chances Of WWE Return Are 'Extremely High'

Matt Riddle was released from WWE in September 2023 after wrestling for the company for six years, and has since been competing in promotions such as MLW and NJPW, where he found success in capturing the NJPW World Television Championship this past February. Riddle's departure from WWE stemmed from an incident that took place at JFK Airport involving a police officer, as well as feeling burnt out from the company's rigorous schedule. Despite those issues, while speaking with "Sports Illustrated," Riddle said the chances of him coming back could be high, especially after watching CM Punk return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023.

"The chances of me going back, I think they're extremely high. If CM Punk, who filed a lawsuit against WWE, and then raked them through the mud for a decade, then goes to the competition, I'll tell you this, if he can do that, everything can be forgiven. I know I wasn't the easiest to work with at times. I think the door is always open." Riddle said. "I think the longer I'm away, the harder I work, and the more I do, the more likely I could come back. But I'll also say this, if I never go back ever again, and they never talk to me again, I'll be ok with that."

During Riddle's time in WWE, he was able to capture the United States Championship on one occasion, become a two-time "Raw" Tag Team Champion alongside Randy Orton, and also an "NXT" Tag Team Champion with Pete Dunne.



