Bully Ray Says This WWE On-Screen Talent Deserves Props For Recent Performance

In a surprising turn of events on "WWE Raw", commentator Wade Barrett found himself unexpectedly involved in Drew McIntyre's intense promo segment. The former Intercontinental Champion moved away from his usual position behind the announce table to confront his longtime friend, adding an intriguing layer to the unfolding drama. Wrestling legend Bully Ray, speaking on "Busted Open Radio," expressed his admiration for Barrett's performance during this unexpected interaction. The former ECW and WWE star highlighted Barrett's ability to make a significant impact with minimal screen time, praising his nuanced approach to the confrontation.

"I want to throw out some props to Wade Barrett. Not only is Wade Barrett excellent at the announce table, but Wade Barrett was so damn good last night with Drew McIntyre, and Wade Barrett didn't do much. But what he did really, really caught my eye, and I am a huge fan of talent who can do so much with so little." The WWE Hall of Famer went on to elaborate on the subtle yet powerful elements of Barrett's performance, emphasizing how these small details contributed to the overall authenticity of the segment.

"Wade added so much to that segment last night. And it was, it was so small, but to me, the believability factor in the way Wade Barrett just stood up and he looked dead through Drew McIntyre as if to say, we're friends, we're buddies, we go back a long time. But what you're doing right now is wrong, and I will eye you down if I need to." While this unexpected involvement sparked speculation among fans, it remains unclear whether this will lead to Barrett's return to in-ring competition. The former leader of The Nexus has not competed in WWE since 2016, focusing instead on commentary.

