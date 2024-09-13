AEW Star Big Bill Breaks Down The Learning Tree, Discusses Working With Chris Jericho

"The Learning Tree" of AEW has seemingly caused a bit of confusion amongst wrestling fans, as it is currently a double entendre. While serving as the self-professed nickname of in-ring veteran Chris Jericho, "The Learning Tree" is also the name of a Jericho-led stable also consisting of Bryan Keith and Big Bill. During a recent interview with "Barstool Rasslin," Bill shared his interpretation of the term's meaning.

"[Jericho] is The Learning Tree, but it's all encompassing," Bill said. "I'm definitely a branch, I would say I'm even a root; I'm deep in the soil. I think we're all part of The Learning Tree, but Chris is The Learning Tree which is, like I said, all-encompassing."

Jericho and Bill previously worked together under the banner of WWE. There, Bill (then known as Big Cass) and Enzo Amore notably faced Jericho and Kevin Owens at the 2016 WWE SummerSlam event. Fast forward to 2024, Bill and Jericho are now on the same side, with Jericho emerging as a legitimate mentor to him both on-screen and behind-the-scenes.

"When I came back to AEW, I wanted to work a program with him, work on his team. Then when he pitched this [Learning Tree idea] to me, I was like 'Yeah, this is great.' I'm constantly asking him for advice, not just about wrestling either, about life and stuff like that. He's always got really, really good advice and the one thing that he's helped me with maybe the most is confidence. I feel like since I started with Chris, my confidence has started to get you higher and higher and higher and higher, which probably can be seen on-screen."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Barstool Rasslin"