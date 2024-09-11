AEW's Chris Jericho Files Trademark On Part Of His Learning Tree Gimmick

Whatever anyone wants to say about AEW's Chris Jericho, they cannot say he hasn't embraced his new "Learning Tree" persona and stable. Founded this past April after he defeated HOOK for the FTW Championship at AEW Dynasty, Jericho's delusional heel character has seen him lean into the perception fans of him leeching off younger talent and staying in the spotlight past his peak, while also aligning himself with Big Bill and Bryan Keith. And with some recent trademark news, it appears Jericho has no plans of cutting down the "Learning Tree" anytime soon.

On Tuesday, Jericho filed to trademark the phrase "Hi guys!" Jericho has adopted the saying as his new catchphrase during the "Learning Tree" era, greeting fans with it every time he begins one of his promos. The trademark appears to have been filed primarily for merchandising reasons, such as hats, shirts, and even socks and bandanas. Jericho has filed the trademark with the help of the "gimmick attorney," Michael Dockins, and is currently awaiting examination from the USPTO.

Should the trademark be approved, it will provide Jericho with some good news at a time he's found himself in a bit of a slump. The first ever AEW World Champion lost the FTW Title back to HOOK at AEW All In a few weeks ago, and has recently found himself at odds against with Orange Cassidy, who defeated Keith last Saturday on "Collision," though Jericho did later steal Cassidy's backpack.

Jericho will look to regain a bit of momentum this weekend, but not in an AEW ring; instead, he will be traveling to Mexico for the CMLL 91st Aniversario, where he'll compete against Mistico in the main event. It will be Jericho's first match for CMLL in 29 years, having previously worked there as Corazon de Leon.