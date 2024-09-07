Update On AEW Star Chris Jericho's Future With CMLL

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has used AEW's connections to make a number of appearances in other companies over the past few years. He wrestled in NJPW as the AEW World Champion in 2020, he attacked Will Ospreay at a RevPro event in 2023 before their match at that year's All In, and this year he has returned to Arena Mexico to attack Mistico in CMLL.

Jericho and Mistico are set to face each other at CMLL's 91 Aniversario event on September 13 at Arena Mexico, marking Jericho's first match in the famous venue since 1995, when he performed as Corazon de Leon, but it seems the match with Mistico might not be the only time CMLL fans see Jericho in action. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jericho has said that he wants to wrestle multiple wrestlers in Arena Mexico, and hopes that his upcoming match with Mistico isn't a one-off occasion.

The match with Mistico has been building for a number of months. Jericho originally attacked the CMLL ace on June 28, before AEW and NJPW's Forbidden Door event, citing that he wanted a bout, mano e mano, even wearing a Mistico mask as he made the challenge. Mistico agreed to the showdown, claiming that he would train hard and hopes Jericho does the same, because he might have had a Lionheart many years ago, but it's not hard to get the better of him these days. Jericho won't be the only AEW star travelling to CMLL for the 91 Aniversario event, as Willow Nightingale will defend her CMLL World Women's Championship against Zeuxis, and Orange Cassidy will make his debut in Arena Mexico, teaming with Rocky Romero and Satoshi Kojima against Volador Jr., Atlantis Jr., and Ultimo Guerrero.

