AEW's Willow Nightingale To Defend CMLL World Women's Title At Anniversary Show

It didn't take long after Willow Nightingale lost the AEW TBS Championship to Mercedes Mone for her to put some more gold around her waist, winning the vacant CMLL World Women's Championship at FantasticaMania USA back in early July. So far, however, Nightingale hadn't taken the trek to Arena Mexico to defend the title, something that will change next Friday at the CMLL 91st Anniversary Show.

During her appearance on last night's episode of "CMLL Informa," it was announced that Nightingale would be part of CMLL's marquee show of the year, defending the CMLL World Women's Title against CMLL star Zeuxis. Nightingale becomes the third AEW star to be announced for the event, joining Chris Jericho, who will face Mistico, Rocky Romero and Orange Cassidy, who will team with Satoshi Kojima to face Atlantis Jr., Ultimo Guerrero, and Volador Jr.

The Anniversary Show will be Nightingale's second ever appearance in CMLL, following her victory alongside partners La Catalina and Tessa Blanchard over Lluvia, Stephanie Vaquer, and Zeuxis at Homenaje a Dos Leyendas in March. As for Zeuxis, the former WWE Mae Young Classic competitor will look to win the CMLL World Women's Title for the first time in her career, having previously held the Mexican National Women's Championship and CMLL World Women's Tag Team Championships with Vaquer.

Nightingale will have one last obstacle before she can get to Arena Mexico, in the form of her friend turned enemy Kris Statlander. The two are set to settle their differences once and for all this Saturday at AEW All Out in a street fight; though the match was originally scheduled for the CMLL World Women's Championship, Nightingale indicated the title wouldn't be on the line last week, due to CMLL refusing to sanction the match.