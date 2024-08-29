CMLL Announces Date For Debut Of AEW's Orange Cassidy

Since Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Matt Sydal wrestled at CMLL Homenaje a Dos Leyendas back in March, CMLL has become something of a destination for AEW stars. Names like MJF, the Lucha Brothers, PAC, and Kyle Fletcher have since made their way down to Arena Mexico, while Castagnoli returned to win the Internacional Gran Prix last weekend, and AEW International Champion Will Ospreay has expressed interest in working a show there as well.

However, Ospreay will have to wait in line behind his former rival, "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy. As announced on "CMLL Informa" last evening, and confirmed on X shortly thereafter, Cassidy will be part of the upcoming CMLL 91st Aniversario, taking place on September 13. He will team with fellow AEW star Rocky Romero and New Japan star Satoshi Kojima to take on Ring of Honor TV Champion Atlantis Jr., Volador Jr., and Ultimo Guerrero.

⌛️🌎9️⃣1️⃣#CMLLInforma || Orange Cassidy tendrá su presentación en el CMLL junto a Rocky Romero y Kojima ante Volador Jr., Atlantis Jr. y Último Guerrero. 📲 https://t.co/kelGXKyh3j pic.twitter.com/TdtWZL1D2s — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 29, 2024

While Cassidy has plenty of international experience under his bout, having wrestled in Japan, England, and Germany, among other countries, the Aniversario will represent Cassidy's first ever match in Mexico. Despite that, it will not be an entirely new experience for the former AEW International Champion, who was trained in lucha libre by luchador Skayde during his many years wrestling for independent promotion CHIKARA.

The Aniversario promises to have a strong AEW presence, as in addition to Cassidy and Romero, the show will also feature Chris Jericho wrestling his first match in Arena Mexico since the 1990s, as he'll face top CMLL star Mistico. It remains unclear if the show will also feature AEW star Willow Nightingale, who is currently the CMLL World Women's Champion after winning the title in July.