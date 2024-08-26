Why AEW International Champ Will Ospreay Thinks It's Time For Him To Work Arena Mexico

Will Ospreay has conquered many historic venues in his pro wrestling career, but there is one that continues to evade him. At the AEW All In post-show media scrum, Ospreay addressed the possibility of finally tackling the respective venue — Arena Mexico — now that he has regained the AEW International Championship.

"Honestly, I've been thinking about it a lot," Ospreay said. "I have stayed away from Mexico just because it's a fear. I am genuinely like 'Oh God.' I don't think I would last there, I'm not going to lie, but then everybody has come back with glowing reviews. All of my friends that have gone over there, like Michael Oku told me he had the best time of his life. Zack [Sabre Jr.] told me that it was the best time, so it's getting to the point now [where I feel I have to do it too]."

As Ospreay later pointed out, only a handful of performers have completed the quartet of Wembley Stadium, Madison Square Garden, Tokyo Dome, and Arena Mexico. Achievers of this rare milestone include AEW's Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and former WWE World Tag Team Champion Earthquake. Fueled by the reviews of his friends, and the International Championship strapped around his waist, Ospreay now looks to join that list in the near future himself.

"The only one [of those four] I haven't done is Arena Mexico, and everyone's been saying high things about it, so I think it's time for me to pop on," Ospreay said.

Last month, MJF successfully defended the International Championship (rebranded as the American Championship at the time) against CMLL's Templario in Arena Mexico.

