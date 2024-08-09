AEW's Bryan Danielson Discusses Wrestling In Historic Venues

AEW is only weeks away from their return to Wembley Stadium for All In 2024. Main eventing the show will be Bryan Danielson, putting his career on the line for a chance to capture Swerve Strickland's AEW Championship. In the buildup to his Wembley debut, Danielson appeared on "Gorilla Position," during which he discussed other iconic wrestling venues he's worked, saying Arena Mexico was the cream of the crop.

"Arena Mexico was unlike anything I've ever done," said Danielson, who wrestled at Arena Mexico as a part of the CMLL vs. Blackpool Combat Club match in March. "It felt like 'Oh, man, this is that energy but sold-out...' It was just a dream come true. The whole felt surreal."

"I'd wrestled in the Tokyo Dome before," Danielson continued. "I'd never been in a big match at the Tokyo Dome... But being able to wrestle Okada in the Tokyo Dome that was super cool." Danielson had his second match with Okada at January's WrestleKingdom 18, his first time wrestling a singles match in Tokyo Dome.

Danielson will have his debut in Wembley Stadium on August 25th as he was forced to miss All In 2023 due to injury. It is believed that Danielson is no longer under contract with AEW, leading to speculation of whether this will be his final match or not, which AEW is leaning into by making the match between him and Strickland Title vs. Career.



