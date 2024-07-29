Bryan Danielson To Address AEW Dynamite In Waning Days Of Contract, Ahead Of All In

Bryan Danielson is reaching the end of his full-time wrestling career, with his AEW World Championship match against Swerve Strickland at All In on August 25 potentially being the final time fans see the "American Dragon" wrestle for quite some time. After suffering a lot of punishment during the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Danielson has been told by AEW doctors that he won't be wrestling until the main event of All In due to his health – but what will happen after Wembley Stadium has been and gone?

Advertisement

AEW has announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Danielson will appear on the July 31 edition of "Dynamite" to speak about his upcoming match, as well as his future in wrestling. Danielson's contract with AEW reportedly expires on August 1, but he is still expected to stick around for select dates after the expiry date.

Danielson has been determined to get to Wembley Stadium after missing last year's All In event due to injury. He broke his arm during his Forbidden Door match with Kazuchika Okada in June, which kept him from competing in London, where he reportedly would have faced Kenny Omega in a rematch from their bout at the first Grand Slam episode of "Dynamite." Ironically, Danielson was medically cleared to compete the week after All In, as he stepped in to face Ricky Starks in a Strap Match at All Out.

Advertisement

As for Danielson's opponent, Strickland hasn't been officially announced to appear at "Dynamite" following the events of the Blood and Guts match against The Elite. However, given that Strickland has been beaten by Danielson in the last year, he knows exactly what's in store for Wembley Stadium.