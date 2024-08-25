HOOK Defeats Chris Jericho, Regains FTW Title At AEW All In (With Help From His Dad)

Following months of battling against Chris Jericho, HOOK regained the FTW Championship during today's AEW All In 2024, with his father TAZ stepping in to help even the odds against The Learning Tree. The match was presented third on the main card, and began with Jericho leading his band Fozzy in a live rendition of his current entrance music. He was followed by HOOK, who had his name emblazoned on the roof via spotlight.

The match featured a great deal of interference from Big Bill and Bryan Keith, putting HOOK at a disadvantage for most of the runtime. Near the end of the bout, HOOK ripped off his bandaging to reveal that he did have the use of both of his eyes. Finally, after Jericho accidentally took Bill out of commission, TAZ got involved to take care of Keith. This gave HOOK the opportunity he needed to submit Jericho with the REDRUM.

Building to today's show, Jericho and HOOK had been feuding since March, when Jericho attempted to take the younger wrestler under his wing but was rejected. This led to the creation of Jericho's latest gimmick, with Bill and Keith joining The Learning Tree in the weeks and months that followed.

Jericho defeated HOOK for the FTW Championship at AEW Dynasty in April, and the former champion failed to regain the title the following month at AEW Double or Nothing. The feud has continued with a series of tag matches until the apparent conclusion during All In.