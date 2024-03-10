Chris Jericho And Hook Teaming Up For Tag Match At AEW Dynamite: Big Business

While much of the conversation around "AEW Dynamite: Big Business" is centered around whether former IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Mone will or will not be in attendance, AEW is putting together a massive card for Wednesday's show in Boston.

AEW took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho will team with FTW Champion Hook to take on The Gates Of Agony's Kaun and Toa Liona. Jericho saved Hook from a beating at the hands of The Mogul Embassy on last week's "AEW Dynamite," following Hook's successful title defense against Brian Cage. Jericho had mentioned to the FTW Champion how much history he shared with Hook's father, Taz, and that Hook had earned his respect in the All-Star Scramble Match earlier this month at AEW Revolution.

"AEW Dynamite: Big Business" will also host the AEW in-ring debut of former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, who signed with the company recently, joining up with EVPs Matt and Nick Jackson in The Elite. Okada and The Young Bucks will face AEW Triple Crown Champion Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero M, and the returning PAC in a trios match on Wednesday. The show will also see AEW World Champion Samoa Joe defend his title against Wardlow, who won the title opportunity at AEW Revolution in the All-Star Scramble Match.

The show will likely be headlined by the debut of Mone, who is reportedly under contract with AEW, as Boston is the former WWE Raw Women's Champion's hometown.