AEW's Orange Cassidy Breaks Down The Conglomeration

A group in AEW that has captured the hearts and minds of fans in 2024 is The Conglomeration. The group comprises Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, Kyle O'Reilly, and Willow Nightingale, and over the summer, NJPW star Tomohiro Ishii was added to the group.

The faction has become one of the most beloved groups in the company, and during a recent interview with "Wrestfriends," Cassidy explained exactly how the group formed and what they all have in common.

"We're all together, we're a bunch of people who just love to conglomerate, get after it," Cassidy said. "We were actually going through all the same things, we've all been — when my friends decided to ditch me and leave me alone and turn their back on me, I was alone, I was lost, and shut down. I decided to open up and I found out there's a bunch of people going through the same thing that I'm going through, and we all decided to come together and band together. So that's what The Conglomeration is all about."

Cassidy was asked about Nightingale, in particular, as she had wanted to work with Cassidy for some time. He stated that they were both going through the same experience when The Conglomeration formed and that she always brightens up his, and everyone else's, mood when she walks in a room. Cassidy then recalled something that O'Reilly said which perfectly sums up what The Conglomeration is.

"He said, I'm the brains, Mark is the muscle, Kyle is the looks, and Willow is the person in the van that tells us to stop yelling or she'll turn the car around," said Cassidy.

