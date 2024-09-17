AEW's Bryan Danielson Looks Back On WWE WrestleMania 30 Match Against Triple H

"The Yes Movement" reached its apex at WrestleMania 30 in 2014 and with its 10th anniversary now in the rearview, Bryan Danielson reflected on the match that kicked off the show featuring him and Triple H. The match was to determine who would be added to the World Heavyweight Championship match in the main event against Batista and the defending champion, Randy Orton.

Advertisement

Appearing on "Inside the Ropes," Danielson says he found out the plan and his opponent a few weeks before the event and he had a good idea regarding the specific stipulation as well.

"It was around four to six weeks, I think, before WrestleMania," Danielson said. "I mean, there were a lot of things [in play at the time]. Punk ended up quitting," he added, referring to CM Punk's infamous departure earlier that year affecting whatever WrestleMania plans were already in place helping to pave the way for his elevation.

Playing out the ultimate underdog story worked in Danielson's favor. He went on to defeat Triple H in that opening match to qualify for the Triple Threat in the main event, which he wasn't informed about when the match was brought to his attention, but he had a good feeling that it would be.

Advertisement

"I was just excited," he said. "It was just the idea of doing me and Triple H and not the winner of that match going into a Triple Threat. [Maybe] they didn't tell me until the week before, for sure, that I [would be in the main event] but I just kind of assumed, and maybe that was a bad idea."

Ultimately, it worked in Danielson's favor, who won the title after submitting Batista via the "Yes Lock" and the rest was history.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Inside the Ropes" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.