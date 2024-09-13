Dave Bautista Discusses 'Stunted Growth' In OVW, Former WWE Star Changed His Life

Dave Bautista entered the professional wrestling business later in life than most performers do, starting training in his late 20s. Though Bautista was rejected by the WCW Power Plant, he had enough talent and charisma to get signed to a WWE contract just a short time into his career.

Like many young WWE wrestlers in the early 2000s, Bautista was assigned to the company's Ohio Valley Wrestling developmental territory. During a recent appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," the wrestler revealed that, at one point, he wasn't sure if he was going to make it out of OVW. The reason for that was the character Bautista was playing — a monster known as Leviathan.

"That character, it stunted my growth in OVW, because I had nothing but squash matches," Bautista said. "I went out and [did] two [or] three moves and my matches were over. I had Goldberg matches. I didn't progress like the rest of the guys."

There's no denying Bautista was surrounded by some incredible talent at the time in OVW. In addition to Bautista, the 2002 OVW class included future stars like John Cena, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, and Shelton Benjamin. Bautista credited each of them for helping him grow in the ring, as well as one more senior WWE star who helped the big man take things to the next level.

