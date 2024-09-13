Update On WWE's Deal With Hulu To Stream Raw & SmackDown

When it comes to the future of WWE television, the company is in a period of transition. The September 13 "WWE SmackDown" will see the company's blue brand return to USA Network for the first time since 2019, after their five-year run with FOX recently came to an end. On top of keeping "WWE Raw" until the end of the year ahead of that show's move to Netflix in January 2025, USA will also be losing "WWE NXT" to The CW at the end of September, as the company's developmental brand will arrive on its new home on October 1.

Advertisement

Amongst all of that is WWE's current deal with streaming service Hulu, which currently streams both "Raw" and "SmackDown" the day after broadcast, as well as first run episodes of "WWE Main Event." However, that deal doesn't seem like it will last much longer, as Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that "SmackDown's" contract with Hulu has already expired, and that next-day streaming of the show will now move to Peacock. As for "Raw," Hulu have maintained their deal to stream that show until the end of the year, after which Netflix will obtain the exclusive rights once its new deal with WWE kicks off in 2025.

At the time of writing, it's unclear whether "Main Event" will continue to be a staple of Hulu's weekly schedule, but given that Netflix will only have the exclusive rights to "Raw" when it comes to streaming globally, as well as the fact that WWE's Peacock partnership does look set to continue in the United States, Hulu may still have WWE programming in their foreseeable future.

Advertisement