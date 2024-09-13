Drew McIntyre On How WWE Prepared Him For His First Major Film Role

Drew McIntyre has officially made his leap from the squared circle to the silver screen with a supporting role in the action-thriller "The Killer's Game," which hit theaters today. The WWE star, known for his intense in-ring presence, took to Reddit for an Ask Me Anything session, where he opened up about how his years in WWE prepared him for his first major film role. McIntyre, who has spent nearly two decades captivating audiences in the ring, revealed that his time in WWE was the perfect training ground for Hollywood.

"The biggest one is the comfort in front of the camera," McIntyre said when asked how wrestling helped him transition to acting. "I realized I was more comfortable in front of the camera than talking to humans in real life. I've been involved in so many WWE storylines that required action and emotion, I didn't realize it was preparing me for different roles outside of wrestling." This newfound comfort translated seamlessly to the movie set, where McIntyre found that his WWE experience gave him an edge. The constant improvisation required in wrestling served him well when collaborating with "The Killer's Game" director J.J. Perry.

"The improvising nature of the job allows us to be free in any environment. It made being flexible with J.J. super easy," McIntyre shared. "I was worried on the set. Dave [Bautista] reassured me he still gets nervous after all this time. But that relaxed me, and I saw that red light, and that ultimately is the closest thing I've had to home for 17 years." With "The Killer's Game" now screening, fans can see McIntyre's transition from WWE main-eventer to Hollywood newbie in action.

