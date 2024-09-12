WWE's Drew McIntyre Opens Up About Making The Killer's Game With Dave Bautista

Kevin Tall: So on September 13, fans will get to see you grace the big screen in 'The Killer's Game' as you bring to life Rory McKenzie, an assassin tasked with taking out another assassin, Joe Flood, as played by Dave Bautista. First of all, what was your experience like making the film?

Advertisement

Drew McIntyre: Fun a lot, a lot of fun. Something I was excited about was the part of Rory sounded so much like a lot of people I know back in Scotland, but at the same time just something so different, something that excited me and the fact that it was with Dave, somebody I have history with and grew up around when I first came to WWE, I knew I'd have a certain level of comfort while I was over there. And not only did I have Dave, Scott Adkins, who played my brother in the movie, Angus, he was also there helping me relax. And once I got truly relaxed, which is basically when I saw the red light, that's been my comfort zone my whole adult life. When I see that red light I relax, I become the part. And it was something that I could see myself doing in the future, let's say, that I didn't see myself doing before.

Advertisement

How did you become involved with the project?

Dave, he called me himself, had told me the plot of the movie; I don't want to spoil anything for anybody, but he plays a hitman. Not much happiness going on in his life; he finds the happiness, things are going swimmingly until they're not and he puts a hit on himself and cannot get the hit undone. So a lot of people are coming to kill him. So I was excited about that. That sounds pretty fun. And he said 'JJ, the director has this idea for these Scottish brothers, the Mackenzie brothers, that are going to kind of be like, I don't know, Bebop and Rocksteady almost like. He's got somebody who's going to play Angus, a smaller brother, but he needed somebody who was physically imposing that could look like they're able to beat me up. Somebody who's ideally Scottish that has a thick accent, really ham up the accent; he's kind of unintelligible at times because the accent's so thick, who drinks a lot, fights a lot' and Dave's like 'I know that guy he exists. He's called Drew McIntyre, let me call him right now' and pitched it to me and yeah, I'm glad he did. Yeah, this has been so much fun. And now I'm sitting talking about my first movie, looking at myself on the front of the poster. It's pretty surreal.

Advertisement