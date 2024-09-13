Matt Riddle On Feeling 'Relieved' By WWE Release, Possibility Of Showing Up In AEW

In 2023, Matt Riddle parted ways with WWE after a five-year tenure, during which he captured the United States, "Raw" Tag Team, and "NXT" Tag Team Championships. While he's currently signed to MLW, Riddle recently toyed with the idea of signing with AEW while speaking with "Sports Illustrated."

Riddle admitted that AEW is a fantastic product, and that he knows a lot of people who currently work there, which would indicate that it's something he's definitely considered in the past. "I like the company. I like the way they work. I like the people that work there. I think with me, and it's one of the things I've noticed, I've been relieved after getting fired from WWE," he claimed. Looking back at his time in WWE, Riddle pointed out that his character was provocative at times, and that being on television ended up magnifying everything he was involved with. "The stress of working on TV two to three days a week was a lot. I like pressure. I like stress too, but it was a lot," Riddle said.

"The best answer would be to go to AEW, get more money, and work a decent schedule," he added. Riddle also explained that after his release, he didn't want to work on television anymore, nor have a lot of attention, and instead step away from the spotlight and just work on the indies. The star also mentioned how MLW has a working reputation with NJPW, before quickly noting that AEW does as well. He then hinted that an appearance in AEW might not be too far-fetched. Interestingly, Riddle also commented on a WWE return, and asserted the chances are likely, especially considering that CM Punk returned after his issues with the promotion.