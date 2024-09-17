Baron Corbin Discusses WWE NXT's Relationship With TNA

The relationship between "WWE NXT" and TNA Wrestling has been a unique experience for fans and wrestlers alike, with the potential of the talent exchange still being untapped. Former NXT Tag Team Champion Baron Corbin spoke about the inter-promotional experience with Denise Salcedo.

"It's amazing," Corbin exclaimed to Salcedo. "I just want things to be exciting and I want things to feel fresh. We can get a lot of monotony going sometimes when you're in these stories and you're seeing the same people but now you don't know who's going to show up."

Joe Hendry, Jordynne Grace, and Rosemary are standout names from TNA that have crossed the line to the black and gold brand; Hendry seeing the most success becoming a viral sensation into the pop culture and media worlds outside of wrestling due in part to his exposure on "NXT."

"I think it's exciting for the fans in that NXT Arena because they're there every week and they're bringing their emotion to the superstars but now they're getting these surprises," Corbin continued. "Before, you didn't have- how were you gonna surprise the 'NXT' audience? They know who's in 'NXT,' that's who's going to be there, aside from like a main roster guy coming down and appearing and helping somebody out or being part of a match, but they know that person."

Corbin feels that "NXT"-TNA relationship will be beneficial for both sides. "This might bring new eyes to people in TNA and those superstars that are coming over and introducing themselves to the WWE and 'NXT' universe," he said. "So I think it's really exciting for them because [fans] may not know all those people so they're getting to experience them, they're getting something fresh."

