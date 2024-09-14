Andrade Wins Match 5 With Carmelo Hayes On WWE SmackDown, Will Challenge For US Title

For what was technically the main event match of the first "SmackDown" on the USA Network, Carmelo Hayes and Andrade continued their feud and wrestled the fifth match in their series, Andrade having won the first two matches while Hayes took matches three and four. Perhaps wanting to build off the momentum of his last two victories, Hayes jumped his opponent from behind before the bell even rang, but In the end, it was Andrade who was victorious, taking a 3-2 lead after hitting The Message off the top rope.

Following the match, United States Champion LA Knight came out to congratulate Andrade. He also announced that General Manager Nick Aldis had named Andrade the US title No. 1 contender, though Knight was confident he will retain. They will face off next Friday on "SmackDown" in Knight's first defense since beating Ludwig Kaiser on "SmackDown" in Berlin, Germany, just before Bash in Berlin.