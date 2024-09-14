Wyatt Sicks Logo Appears Twice In The Background On WWE SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks have been making Chad Gable's life a living hell for weeks, with the faction decimating him during Monday's "WWE Raw" after they defeated American Made in a Street Fight. It's currently unclear whether the faction are done with Gable or not, but The Wyatt Sicks might just have moved their sights away from "Raw" and on to "WWE SmackDown."

Fans spotted several moments where the Wyatt Sicks insignia could be clearly seen in the background, like when "SmackDown" General manager Nick Aldis had a backstage promo segment. The insignia was seen again in the same location while Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair also had an interview.

Wyatt Sicks Logo spotted behind Nick Aldis 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/fNJYog0Ws6 — 𝙎𝙖𝙢 (@RhodesKotaEra) September 14, 2024

Another Wyatt Sicks logo spotted behind Jade Cargill #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/sb343yQyWF — 𝙎𝙖𝙢 (@RhodesKotaEra) September 14, 2024

Usually, the Wyatt Sicks begin tormenting their targets slowly, if Gable is anything to go by. However, as with the former Tag Team Champion, they only target those who go against their principles. If this ends up being the case, then either Cargill, Belair, or Aldis will have had to do something bad enough for the Wyatt Sicks to take notice of them. However, as many comments noted, the insignia was first noticed with Aldis, so if anything, he might be their next target once they potentially jump ship to "SmackDown." Alternatively, the appearance of the insignia during "SmackDown" could just be a way for The Wyatt Sicks to remind fans who don't watch "Raw" that they're always watching. Either way, only time will tell, but the appearance of the insignia means that the faction will likely appear sooner or later.

