Current TNA & Former WWE NXT Star Steph De Lander Announces She Needs Major Surgery

In a shocking turn of events at last night's TNA Victory Road, indie darling/current TNA star Steph De Lander announced she would need neck surgery, therefore canceling her scheduled mixed tag team match with longtime ally Matt Cardona against her onscreen husband PCO and Rhino. Some speculated that this announcement was part of the ongoing storyline in which De Lander is trying to convince Cardona and PCO to stop fighting over her, but it's apparently not. De Lander took to X to confirm that her statement was true by saying, "Yes this is real. Please don't message me if I hate you! See y'all in a few."

Yes this is real. Please don't message me if I hate you! See y'all in a few ✌🏼 @ThisIsTNA pic.twitter.com/zdu9kSp8rS — STEPH DE LANDER (@stephdelander) September 14, 2024

Additionally, De Lander was featured in a video posted by TNA's X account, saying that she would be away for "an undisclosed amount of time, but it is not the end, just the beginning."

The former "WWE NXT" star joined TNA this past February. She has been involved in multiple singles and tag team matches, including challenging for the Knockouts World Championship at Rebellion in April, in which she was unsuccessful in her quest against Jordynne Grace. In a fun turn of events, De Lander and PCO initiated a hot romance over the summer, with an in-ring marriage segment in early August, which Cardona ruined. The Bride of the French-Canadian Frankenstein would then have it out with Cardona. Cardona, however, would not allow De Lander to embrace her new married life, warning her that a contract she signed years ago indicated she was to be his property until further notice. For her sake, she likely hopes the two men learn to get along while she recovers from surgery.

