WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Assesses Cody Rhodes' WWE Title Run

At WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes finally finished his "story" and dethroned Roman Reigns to become Undisputed WWE Champion. Since then, Rhodes has been involved in several feuds, but has he had a run similar to his predecessor, the "Original Tribal Chief"? Rhodes successfully defended his title against Solo Sikoa last night on "WWE SmackDown," but going in, Booker T wasn't sure if the bout would end with "The American Nightmare" victorious.

Advertisement

"I mean, Cody's on a hell of a run, I think Cody's run is going to end when it's time. I don't know if it's time right now, from a storytelling perspective," Booker opined on his "Hall of Fame" podcast. The veteran recalled reading that Sikoa is being pegged by many to be the next big thing in WWE, and while he wasn't too sure, he wondered if the rising star could walk away with the gold, especially with The Bloodline behind him.

However, not everyone is as positive about Rhodes' run as champion as Booker is. On "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray criticized the champion's run for not having a big enough rival. He pointed to The Rock, who was a major foil to Rhodes despite the end game being a match against Reigns. Bully believes "The American Nightmare" needs to have a heel on the same level as Rock, otherwise his title run might continue to be underwhelming.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame", and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.