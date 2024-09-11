Bully Ray Explains Why He Thinks Cody Rhodes' WWE Title Reign Has Been 'Underwhelming'
Cody Rhodes has been Undisputed WWE Champion for six months now, and predominantly feuded with AJ Styles and The Bloodline following WrestleMania, while recently adding another title defense to his reign at Bash in Berlin when he defeated Kevin Owens. Despite being one of WWE's most popular stars this year, with Rhodes topping the PWI 500 and delivering in many of his PLE matches, WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray believes "The American Nightmare's" title reign has been "a tiny bit underwhelming."
On "Busted Open Radio," Bully explained that Rhodes has been missing a "mega heel" to go up against, and used The Rock as an example of the perfect threat to his reign.
"He hasn't had a heel like The Rock. Now I know we're asking a lot, it's difficult to come out of an angle that main-evented WrestleMania with a guy portraying the heel like The Rock was, and then find somebody who could be at the same level as The Rock. So you're dealing with challengers who are heels but nobody who's posing the threat that The Rock did ... so underwhelming because I don't think we've had the right mega heel."
Bully Ray continues to explain why Cody Rhodes needs a super heel
Bully continued by crediting Rhodes for his work outside the ring, and his ability to relate to the WWE Universe, but still feels that his title reign has been slightly disappointing due to not being challenged by a "super heel" throughout the last six months.
"I love Cody doing the old school way, I love that Cody has the kids in his back pocket, I love that Cody goes above and beyond the call of duty for just about every fan that he meets, I love that Cody answers people on social media, I love that Cody shows up at people's weddings ... I love all that, but if I have to be honest and fair about an assessment about something, it's a bit underwhelming ... I think it's underwhelming because of the lack of super heels."
Bully also mentioned WWE Hall Of Famer JBL as an example of the heel Rhodes needs to go up against due to the type of villain JBL was during his career, and thinks he would be on the same level as Rock when it comes portraying a character that poses a threat to the Undisputed WWE Championship. He also referred back to having JBL on "Busted Open," explaining how they agreed that there is currently not enough "super heels" in wrestling today.
