Bully Ray Explains Why He Thinks Cody Rhodes' WWE Title Reign Has Been 'Underwhelming'

Cody Rhodes has been Undisputed WWE Champion for six months now, and predominantly feuded with AJ Styles and The Bloodline following WrestleMania, while recently adding another title defense to his reign at Bash in Berlin when he defeated Kevin Owens. Despite being one of WWE's most popular stars this year, with Rhodes topping the PWI 500 and delivering in many of his PLE matches, WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray believes "The American Nightmare's" title reign has been "a tiny bit underwhelming."

On "Busted Open Radio," Bully explained that Rhodes has been missing a "mega heel" to go up against, and used The Rock as an example of the perfect threat to his reign.

"He hasn't had a heel like The Rock. Now I know we're asking a lot, it's difficult to come out of an angle that main-evented WrestleMania with a guy portraying the heel like The Rock was, and then find somebody who could be at the same level as The Rock. So you're dealing with challengers who are heels but nobody who's posing the threat that The Rock did ... so underwhelming because I don't think we've had the right mega heel."