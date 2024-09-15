Jack Perry Defeats Christopher Daniels On AEW Collision In Latest TNT Title Defense

Jack Perry made the latest defense of his TNT Championship during "AEW Collision" this week. As part of the wider issues between The Elite and "interim EVP" Christopher Daniels, the "Fallen Angel" challenged Perry to defend his title against him this weekend, Daniels' first championship match in AEW since May 2021, when he challenged The Young Bucks for the tag titles alongside Frankie Kazarian. It was also his first match since wrestling The Bucks alongside Matt Sydal in May earlier this year, but like the aforementioned bouts, Daniels proved unsuccessful, losing via pinfall after about five minutes of action.

This was the fourth successful title defense of Perry's first reign — he won the TNT Championship at Forbidden Door in June — and the second since unsuccessfully challenging Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship at All Out last weekend. Following the bout, Perry made a quick exit from the venue before getting into his signature "Scapegoat" van and driving away.