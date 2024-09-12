Jack Perry Makes Successful Third TNT Title Defense On AEW Dynamite

"The Scapegoat" will remain the face of TNT for now, after besting a junior heavyweight veteran.

On Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," Jack Perry bested former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush to retain his TNT Championship. Perry and Rush kept up a frantic pace but Perry was able to get the better of Rush with a bruising knee to the face. After the match, Perry was asked about how he was bouncing back from his loss to AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson at AEW All Out on Saturday.

"People like me are crucified in this life, so we can be worshipped in the next," Perry said cryptically before boarding his trademark bus.

Perry has been AEW TNT Champion since Forbidden Door, when Perry won a multi-man ladder match, thanks to help from The Young Bucks, to win the title. He has since been a central figure of The Bucks' New Elite faction, which also includes AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada.