Stephen Amell Opens Up About How WWE's CM Punk Joined Cast Of Heels

Outside pro wrestling, CM Punk has made a few forays into acting, including his most recent gig portraying Paul for four episodes of the "Mayans M.C." television series. However, likely his most popular role so far is that of Ricky Rabies in the wrestling series "Heels," where he starred alongside Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig. Amell recently appeared on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," where he recalled how Punk ended up being casted for the show.

Advertisement

"[Punk] wasn't originally in that part; we had shot a bunch of stuff with a different actor — with a different actress — playing Rickie Rabies and I think Vickie Rabies, maybe?" Amell recalled. He then explained that the original performer stepped out of the role due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Amell noted that Punk was great to work with, and described him as a good actor as well. "I stand by my match that I had with him, it was a lot of fun, and if that's five percent of the reason that we got him back in the business, I'm good with that," he added. Amell also confirmed that Punk doesn't "take s***" from anyone, and even regrets that he couldn't attend Punk's return to pro wrestling at "AEW Rampage: The First Dance."

Advertisement

"Heels" was cancelled in 2023, but the two filmed seasons will air on Netflix beginning this Sunday, September 15. Depending on how well the series does, it could potentially be picked up for a third season by the streaming giant, which former showrunner Mike O'Malley is believes might happen in the end.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.