WWE Legend The Undertaker Names Only Match That Could Coax Him Out Of Retirement

At Crown Jewel 2018, The Undertaker and Kane reunited as The Brothers Of Destruction to take on Triple H and Shawn Michaels representing Degeneration-X to main event the show. Unfortunately for the WWE veterans, the match didn't go as planned due to several botches throughout the contest, "The Game" tearing his pec and an overall poor performance from all four competitors involved. Over the years it's left a poor taste in the mouth of several WWE fans, especially because Michaels had come out of retirement after the perfect ending to his career at WrestleMania 26. This past week, Kane and The Undertaker reflected on their performance at Crown Jewel on "Six Feet Under," where "The Phenom" revealed that another battle against DX would be the only match he'd consider coming out of retirement for.

"You would think all the experience that was involved in that match that we could have done that in our sleep. That may be the only match if we did it again that I would come out of retirement for. Just to see if we could top how bad it was the first time we did it," Undertaker explained. "A man lost his pec, man lost his pride, man lost his mask."

Kane also mentioned that his dream match had been DX vs The Brothers Of Destruction and following their disastrous performance, he felt like they should never do that match again. Famously, the main event of Crown Jewel has a 0.69 rating on Cagematch.com, which ranks among the lowest ratings ever recorded for all four competitors in their respective careers.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Six Feet Under" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.