WWE Crown Jewel: Shawn Michaels And Triple H Vs. The Undertaker And Kane

DX vs. The Brothers of Destruction

We go to the ring for tonight's main event and it's time for The Heartbreak Kid to come out of retirement. The DX music hits as WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and Triple H are out first to a pop. The pyro hits next as Kane makes his way out first for The Brothers of Destruction. The bells toll as The Undertaker makes his grand entrance now.

Triple H and Taker stare each other down as DX returns to the ring. The two teams face off as we get ready to go. Fans chant "this is awesome" before the bell. Triple H starts off with Kane. Triple H points at Taker and taunts him before locking up with Kane. Triple H and Kane meet in the middle of the ring. Triple H talks some trash and rocks Kane out of nowhere but it does nothing to him. Kane tosses Triple H into the corner. Triple H counters and goes to deliver a DX crotch chop but Kane levels him with a big right hand. Kane with a big clothesline in the corner to drop him again. Triple H controls Kane by the arm and points to Shawn for a pop. Shawn tags in for the first time since retiring and comes off the top rope to work on the arm.

Shawn with chops now. Shawn with a neckbreaker. Shawn is happy but Kane sits right up and changes the mood. They go at it and Shawn goes for the sunset flip but Kane stops it and lifts Shawn up. Shawn slides out and looks to go for Sweet Chin Music but puts the brakes on instead. Shawn and Kane stare at each other as the crowd pops. Fans go wild as Taker extends his hand to the tag to Kane. Taker steps through the ropes and stares Shawn down. This is the first time they have gone at it since Taker retired Shawn. Taker cuts his own throat and taunts Shawn. Shawn responds with a crotch chop.

Taker misses a shot and they go at it. Taker drops Shawn with a big boot. Taker works on the arm and shoulder now. Taker goes for Old School but Triple H gets involved. Kane runs in and decks Triple H. All four Superstars are in the ring now. Shawn gets stuck upside down in a Tree of Woe in the corner. Triple H gets whipped into the corner and he lands out on the floor. Taker grabs Shawn and drops him again. Taker tosses Shawn over the top rope and he lands out next to Triple H. Triple H helps Shawn up but he's stumbling around. They regroup and run back in at the same time but Kane and Taker grab them. DX fights back and clears the ring. Kane and Taker land on their feet. DX follows but Kane and Taker take them out again, slamming their heads into the barrier. Taker rocks Michaels against the barrier now.

Taker brings Shawn back into the ring and goes back to work on the arm. Taker goes for Old School and hits it this time. Taker keeps control but gets hung up on the top rope when charging with a big boot. Triple H tags in and unloads on Taker with chops. Taker takes a boot and just stares back at Triple H before dropping him. Fans chant for Taker now as Kane tags back in. Taker stomps on Triple H in the corner before leaving. Kane with an elbow to the face in the corner. Kane scoops Triple H and slams him in the middle of the ring. Kane looks to drop an elbow but Triple H rolls out of the way. They trade strikes in the middle of the ring. Triple H kicks Kane in the gut and drops him with a DDT. They're both down now. Shawn reaches for a tag as does Taker.

Shawn tags in and unloads on Kane. They go at it and both go down. Shawn kips up. Kane sits up. They go at it again and Taker gets knocked off the apron. Fans chant "you still got it" as Shawn works Kane over. Triple H comes in as DX hits a double suplex on Kane. Shawn goes to the top and hits the big flying elbow to Kane. Shawn cranks up the band as the crowd counts with him. Kane catches Sweet Chin Music and delivers a chokeslam in the middle of the ring. Taker tags in and rocks Shawn with right hands into the corner. Taker with more punches and a headbutt in the corner. Taker keeps control and hits Snake Eyes, then the big boot. Taker with the big leg drop for a close 2 count on Shawn.

Shawn drops Taker with Sweet Chin Music out of nowhere but he's too drained to crawl and make the pin. Taker sits straight up. Taker tosses Shawn through the ropes to the floor and follows. Taker takes apart the announce tables now. Taker grabs Shawn and rolls him on top of the Arabic announce table. Taker scoops Shawn but Triple H pulls Shawn to safety from behind. Kane comes over but Triple H whips him into the steel steps. Taker whips Triple H towards the barrier but Triple H counters and Taker hits the barrier. DX looks to be on top again but Kane chokeslams Triple H through the main announce table.

Fans chant "this is awesome" again as Taker rocks Shawn and places him on the apron. Taker goes up to the apron and leg drops Shawn on the edge. Taker crawls over to Triple H, who is still down on the table debris, and stares at him in the face. Taker brings Shawn back into the ring and covers for a 2 count. Taker immediately covers for another 2 count. Taker manhandles Shawn a bit and drags him over to the corner. Kane tags in and they both put boots to Shawn while he's down. Kane whips Shawn hard into the corner and delivers a shoulder thrust. Kane with a boot to the face and more offense on Shawn. Kane drops an elbow for a 2 count. Taker tags back in and delivers a suplex for another close 2 count. Taker keeps Shawn down for another pin attempt. Taker pounds on Shawn while they're on the mat now. Taker drives knees into Shawn. A doctor is checking on Triple H at ringside.

Kane comes back in for more double teaming for a 2 count as they continue to dominate Shawn. Shawn finally fights back but Kane nails the sidewalk slam for a close 2 count. Kane goes to the top but Shawn knocks him off. All four Superstars are down now. Taker gets up and scoops Shawn on the floor to ram him into the ring post but Shawn slides out and sends Taker into the steel. They both go down. Shawn comes back in but Kane rams him into the corner. Kane places Shawn on the top turnbuckle and rocks him with a right hand. Shawn fights back and knocks Kane to the mat. Kane's mask comes off. Shawn rests on the top turnbuckle. Shawn climbs up and nails a moonsault out to the floor, taking Kane and Taker down on the floor. Shawn smiles.

All four Superstars are down on the outside again. Triple H has managed to crawl up to the apron finally. Triple H gets the hot tag and unloads on Kane. Triple H with a knee and a Spinebuster to Taker. Taker sits back up. Triple H goes for a Pedigree but Taker backdrops him. Triple H blocks the chokeslam. Triple H blocks a Tombstone piledriver and hits the Pedigree to Taker. Kane comes over but he gets knocked out to the floor. Taker pulls Triple H into the Hell's Gate submission in the middle of the ring. Triple H starts fading. Shawn comes in and blocks a chokeslam from Kane as he also comes in. Shawn drops Kane with a Sweet Chin Music, which causes Kane to fall on the Hell's Gate and break it. All four are down in the ring again. Kane and Taker sit straight up at the same time.

DX gets up and turns around to The Brothers of destruction scooping them for a double Tombstone. Shawn rakes at Kane's eyes, causing Kane to drop Triple H. Shawn nails Taker and he gets dropped again. Shawn ends up hitting Sweet Chin Music to Kane, sending him into a Pedigree from Triple H. Triple H covers Kane for the pin to win.

Winners: DX

- After the match, Shawn sits up in the corner on the mat and we see some blood coming from his nose it looks like. Triple H rushes over and hugs him as the DX music starts. We go to replays. DX continues the celebration as the fireworks go off around the King Saudi University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Cole thanks everyone for tuning into Crown Jewel. The show goes off the air with DX celebrating in the ring.

