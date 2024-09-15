Chelsea Green Apparently Set For Dumpster Match Against Fellow WWE SmackDown Star

The self-proclaimed "Princess of Pain" Chelsea Green will now seemingly prepare for a painful venture into a rare wrestling stipulation — that being a Dumpster Match.

On last week's episode of "WWE SmackDown." Green sent her fellow blue brand star Michin crashing in a trash can, courtesy of an Unprettier. Naturally, Green later reveled in her deed during a post-show interview on "WWE SmackDown LowDown." Unfortunately for Green, her celebration was cut short by the arrival of former "SmackDown" General Manager Vickie Guerrero. Guerrero, like many legends that night, made a special appearance during the season premiere of "SmackDown" on USA Network.

In their encounter, Guerrero noted that she enjoyed Green's usage of the trash can, so much so that Guerrero suggested the idea of a Dumpster Match between Green and Michin. Much to Green's dismay, current "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis agreed with Guerrero's idea, calling it "fantastic."

As of now, no date has been set for the clash between Michin and Green. Regardless, Green asserted that wouldn't be able to make it. Michin, on the other hand, appears to be embracing the stipulation, writing "Bet. Thank you Vicky [folded hands emoji] on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Though rare, wrestling fans have been witness to a handful of dumpster matches in WWE history. The most recent occurred on an April 2017 episode of "WWE Raw," in which Braun Strowman defeated Kalisto. Nearly two decades before that, WWE unveiled its inaugural Dumpster Match at WrestleMania 14. There, Cactus Jack and Chainsaw Charlie beat The New Age Outlaws (Road Dogg and Billy Gunn) to claim the WWE Tag Team Championships. To win a Dumpster Match, one must place their opponent inside a dumpster and then close the lid.

