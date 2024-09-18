WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry Discusses Pro Wrestling 'It Factor'

Mark Henry, the WWE Hall of Famer known as "The World's Strongest Man," epitomized the elusive "it factor." His imposing physique, charismatic presence, and undeniable talent made him a standout performer throughout his career. Recently, Henry appeared on the "Huge Pop" podcast, where he delved into the nature of the "it factor" in pro wrestling.

Advertisement

"A lot of people hate those guys and girls. The people that have 'it,'" Henry explained. "Because usually the people that have it, you can hear them before they come in the room," Henry said. "Once they get in a room, sometimes it's a visual, striking thing. Or the person, they look a certain way. You know, a bit different. Or they're beautiful. Or they're really nicely built. Or they're built like Braun Strowman, where he looks like a giant ogre, giant wild man."

Henry went on to explain that the "it factor" is a multifaceted quality, encompassing various attributes that can manifest differently in each individual. He emphasized that while some aspects of the "it factor" may be physical, others are more intangible and rooted in a performer's personality and demeanor.

Advertisement

"Every now and then, you'll find somebody with all of it. The look. The sound. The confidence. They have a confidence that says, hey, even if I fail, I still won because today I got to be me. That's who I look for. I look for those people and I tell them, hey, you meant for wrestling."

As one of the top scouts in the industry today, Henry continues to identify and nurture new talent possessing the coveted "it factor."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Huge Pop" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.