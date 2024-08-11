Mark Henry Highlights The Amount Of Money WWE Invested In Stars He's Recruited

Mark Henry's journey from Olympic weightlifter to WWE Hall of Famer is the stuff of legend, but his impact extends far beyond his in-ring accomplishments. In recent years, Henry has emerged as a keen-eyed talent scout, unearthing diamonds in the rough and shaping the future of professional wrestling.

During an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Henry pulled back the curtain on his role as WWE's unofficial talent whisperer. The list of his proteges reads like a who's who of present and future stars, including Bron Breakker, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, Baron Corbin, and Apollo Crews. As Henry reflected on his contributions, he offered a startling financial perspective.

"I did the math one time. And the company has about 8 point something million dollars in salary of people that I've helped get here. If they're able to pay $8 million to people, how much are they making for those guys ... I feel like if I died tomorrow, I did my part."

But he isn't resting on his laurels as his gaze is firmly fixed on the horizon, scouting the next generation of wrestling phenoms.

"There's a former football player for the University of Texas. He looks like Thor but 300 pounds, about 6'6". And he's gonna be going to Dustin Rhodes' academy when football is over with," Henry said. "I said, listen I'm not a dream smasher, but you not gonna play on Sundays. You can wrestle for 15 years and make a million dollars a year for at least six or seven of those years. What do you think? He was like, 'Hell, yeah.' And I'm gonna mentor him for free because that's my contribution to the business, because I love it."

In a poetic twist of fate, his son has recently inked an NIL deal with WWE, potentially setting the stage for a new generation of Henry-influenced superstars.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.